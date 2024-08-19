Full Year 2024 Mercury Nz Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Vincent Hawksworth - Mercury Nz Ltd - Chief Executive



(spoken in foreign language) and welcome everybody to the FY24 Mercury full year results presentation. I'm Vince Hawksworth. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, William Meek. I want to start just by saying that with this presentation really has three major elements to it, a reflection on FY24, some observations about FY25, and the events surrounding our current situation, and plotting a way towards the future and the opportunities that Mercury continues to pursue.



There's a lot of material in this presentation, so William and I are going to canter through that at a reasonable pace, we know that questions are always valuable. So I'm now on slide 3, which is