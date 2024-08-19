On August 19, 2024, Britton Smith, President of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD, Financial), executed a sale of 2,508 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 83,125 shares of Blue Bird Corp.

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD, Financial) specializes in the design and manufacture of school buses and related parts. It is a leader in the industry, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and environmental sustainability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,736 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Blue Bird Corp were trading at $48 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.67, slightly above the industry median of 15.05.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GuruFocus Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79. The GF Value of $26.80 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

