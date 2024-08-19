Mercury NZ Ltd (MGHTF) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record EBITDAF and Sixteenth Year of Dividend Growth

Mercury NZ Ltd (MGHTF) reports a record EBITDAF of $877 million and continues its streak of dividend growth despite challenges in hydro generation.

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDAF: $877 million, a record result for FY24.
  • Ordinary Full Year Dividend: $0.233 per share, marking the sixteenth year of dividend growth.
  • FY25 EBITDAF Guidance: $820 million.
  • NPAT: $290 million, 2.6 times higher than last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $612 million for FY24.
  • Dividend Paid: Increased from $302 million to $325 million for FY24.
  • Hydro Generation: Down 21% year-on-year, with 3,800 gigawatt hours forecasted for FY25.
  • Geothermal Generation: 11% increase in performance.
  • Wind Generation: Up 40%, reflecting a full year of Turitea South and Kaiwera Downs 1.
  • Operating Expenditure: Increased by $39 million to $385 million for FY24.
  • Net Debt: Close to $2 billion for FY24.
  • Capital Expenditure: $160 million guidance for FY25.
  • Renewable Generation: 8.8 terawatt hours from hydro, geothermal, and wind.
  • New Projects: Grid-scale battery at Whakamaru and a wind farm west of Huntly.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Mercury NZ Ltd (MGHTF, Financial) achieved a record EBITDAF result of $877 million for FY24.
  • The company completed the integration of Mercury and Trustpower businesses under one brand, enhancing operational efficiency.
  • Stage 1 of Kaiwera Downs was completed under budget and ahead of schedule, with Stage 2 now under construction.
  • Ngā Tamariki geothermal expansion of 50 megawatts is under construction and progressing well.
  • Mercury NZ Ltd (MGHTF) declared an ordinary full-year dividend of $0.233 per share, marking the sixteenth consecutive year of dividend growth.

Negative Points

  • The company faces a challenging period ahead with a forecasted EBITDAF of $820 million for FY25, down from FY24.
  • Hydro generation was significantly impacted by dry conditions, with a 21% year-on-year decrease in hydro generation.
  • Operating expenses rose by $39 million due to new wind assets, asset maintenance, and inflation.
  • The company experienced a $16 million trading loss in the first two months of FY25 due to high spot prices.
  • Mercury NZ Ltd (MGHTF) is dealing with challenges in the gas market, leading to increased gas costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Just interested in your comments, Vince, on the market-led response to date. Do you see it as a sort of a scary experiment? Or do you have confidence that these demand responses, either fuel or power, are essentially the way forward for New Zealand and for the rest of the world?
A: The aluminum smelters' arrangements reflect their desire to stay in a fully renewable market. The Methanex situation is more complex, involving financial rewards for not producing methanol. We need a careful national conversation about domestic gas and its comparison with LNG. Knee-jerk reactions have proven expensive and ineffective.

Q: You would have seen the EA's dashboard release last night. It suggests an industry that's over-earning. Do you see it differently? Or do you see it as a constructive initiative on their part?
A: It's a narrowly framed question with little context. The data shows margins go down as spot prices go up, indicating the market is sending spot price signals due to fuel scarcity. The small dataset and ill-defined question make it difficult to draw conclusions.

Q: On your yield growth, do you think of it as the retail book regaining from the gas increase and residential recovering the transmission increases, with the rest coming from C&I uplift?
A: The yield growth generally reflects price impacts for us. Our pricing principles are that we pass on our costs to customers. On the generation side, it's not so clear cut due to the auction process in the market.

Q: Is the final claim on the geothermal outage included in the $820 million guidance?
A: No, it is not included in the guidance.

Q: Mercury seems to be doing it the hard way compared to competitors. Is your C&I book maybe a bit too long in the environment we're facing over the next few years?
A: You can't operate your business for the worst possible outcome in the market. We have seen very dry conditions, but we have an obligation to provide fixed price cover to customers. The levers we have include flexibility and agreements for curtailing demand.

Q: Does the recent high wholesale prices change your thinking about risk management going forward?
A: We can revise our portfolio settings, but we can't just increase our offers due to higher fixed costs on generation. It's a zero-sum game, and someone has to pick up the shortness in the market.

Q: Are the consents required for additional wind farms relatively straightforward?
A: The consents should be relatively straightforward, but there are other factors like landowner requirements and delivery supply chain challenges that add time to the process.

Q: What are your thoughts on the fast track consenting process?
A: The fast track process is a one-stop shop that speeds things up but doesn't absolve the responsibility to work with stakeholders. It will show up other bottlenecks like transmission connections and capacity in the marketplace.

Q: What is Mercury's view on the EA's initiative to construct standardized fixed products for trading next year?
A: We will participate in the conversation, but the products need to be priced and allowed to play out in the market. The terms of reference and success criteria need to be clear.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.