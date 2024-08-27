Palo Alto Networks Surges After Strong Q4 Earnings and Bullish Guidance

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Palo Alto Networks (PANW +7%) is trading higher after reporting robust Q4 (Jul) results. The cybersecurity giant returned to double-digit EPS beats after a rare miss in Q3 (Apr). Revenue increased by 12.1% year-over-year to $2.19 billion, slightly exceeding analyst expectations. Additionally, PANW approved an extra $500 million for share repurchases, raising its remaining authorization to $1 billion.

  • PANW provided significant upside guidance for Q1 (Oct) EPS and slight revenue upside at the mid-point. FY25 guidance was also strong, with both EPS and revenue mid-points surpassing analyst expectations. Given PANW's conservative guidance history, this is encouraging.
  • Billings grew 10.8% year-over-year to $3.50 billion, exceeding prior guidance of $3.43-3.48 billion. However, PANW will no longer focus on billings due to changes in client payment preferences and the rollout of its platformization strategy, which has made billings more volatile.
  • Going forward, PANW will emphasize NGS (Next Generation Security) ARR and RPO. In Q4, NGS ARR grew 43% year-over-year to $4.2 billion, while RPO increased 20% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Revenue grew across all regions: Americas (11%), EMEA (14%), and JPAC (15%).
  • PANW's strategy to combat security threats through platformization is gaining traction. Despite initial concerns, PANW added over 90 new platformizations in Q4, bringing the total to over 1,000 among its 5,000 largest customers. This shift is driving an uplift in ARR as customers move to single and multi-platform solutions.

Investors are clearly impressed with PANW's strong close to FY24, particularly the bullish guidance for Q1 and FY25. The focus on platformization is driving results and boosting ARR, with demand accelerating in the second half of the year. Concerns about this strategic shift are subsiding, and management has been increasingly optimistic in recent earnings calls.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.