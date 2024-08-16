On August 16, 2024, James Rossi, Director at City Holding Co (CHCO, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $115 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,233 shares of City Holding Co.

City Holding Co, a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of financial products including credit and deposit services to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, James Rossi has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for City Holding Co shows a total of 18 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of City Holding Co were trading at $115 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.77, which is above the industry median of 10.08.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $106.93, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This suggests that City Holding Co is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

