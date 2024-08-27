Daniel Weber, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), sold 13,000 shares of the company on August 19, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 94,488 shares of the company.

TTM Technologies Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and radio-frequency (RF) components and assemblies. The company serves a diverse set of markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, networking and communications, and medical industries.

Over the past year, Daniel Weber has sold a total of 26,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at TTM Technologies Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of TTM Technologies Inc were trading at $19, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 120.31, significantly higher than both the industry median of 21.83 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TTM Technologies Inc is $14.93 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Investors and stakeholders in TTM Technologies Inc may want to monitor insider transactions and broader market valuations to gauge potential impacts on their investment decisions.

