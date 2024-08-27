Fabrinet Soars to Record Highs on Strong Q4 Results and Promising Q1 Guidance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Fabrinet (FN, Financial) surged 17% to reach record highs following impressive Q4 results and optimistic Q1 guidance. Fabrinet operates in the optical product manufacturing sector, providing advanced optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to original equipment manufacturers across various industries, including automotive, medical, and cloud computing. Key competitors include Jabil (JBL, Financial), Flex (FLEX, Financial), and Sanmina (SANM, Financial). One of Fabrinet's largest customers is NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), which contributed about 12.5% of total sales last year. Despite economic concerns, Fabrinet's robust Q4 performance alleviated these fears.

  • Q4 adjusted EPS rose 30.3% year-over-year to $2.41, and revenue increased 14.8% to $753.26 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of record-breaking top and bottom lines. This growth highlights management's focus on cost-efficiency.
  • Demand varied across segments. Non-optical Communications revenue grew by 2% year-over-year, driven by the automotive sector. Optical Communications revenue surged 19% year-over-year, with datacom revenue within this segment skyrocketing 63% year-over-year. AI demand was a key driver, evidenced by a 54% increase in revenue for 800 gig and faster products, compared to a 4% rise for products below 800 gig.
  • Telecom revenue, part of Optical Communications, declined by 1%, a smaller drop than expected due to steady growth from data center interconnect products. For the year, telecom revenue fell over 20%, reflecting industry-wide inventory adjustments. However, Fabrinet expects new telecom system wins to contribute significantly to revenue in the second half of 2025.
  • Q1 guidance is strong, with projected adjusted EPS of $2.33-2.40 and revenue of $760-780 million, both indicating solid year-over-year growth. Fabrinet also announced an additional $139 million for share buybacks, raising its total authorization to $200 million, double the size at the start of FY24.

Fabrinet's Q4 performance, particularly in its datacom business, is bolstered by robust AI demand. The company plans to build a new 2.0 million square-foot facility at its Chonburi campus in FY25, following the rapid occupancy of its 1.0 million square-foot facility opened two years ago. Fabrinet is also exploring opportunities with new customers beyond NVIDIA to capitalize on the growing AI demand. Given these factors, Fabrinet appears to be a compelling option for long-term investors.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.