Q2 2024 Freightos Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Anat Earon-Heilborn - Freightos Ltd - Investor Relations



Welcome to Freightos Q2 2024 earnings conference call.



My name is Anat Earon-Heilborn and I'm joined today by Dr. Zvi Schreiber, the CEO of Freightos; Ran Shalev, CFO; and Christian Wilhelm, Founder and MD of Shipsta.



Please be aware that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.