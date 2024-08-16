On August 16, 2024, William Trigg, CEO of AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial), executed a sale of 3,501 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 81,699 shares of AppFolio Inc.

AppFolio Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property and legal markets. The software solutions help streamline operations, improve business services, and enhance the customer experience.

Over the past year, William Trigg has sold a total of 25,972 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of AppFolio Inc were priced at $218.98 on the day of the transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $8.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 64.81, which is above the industry median of 25.56.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $230.96, indicating that at a price of $218.98, AppFolio Inc is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider selling activity might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to make informed investment decisions.

