La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $496 Million, GAAP EPS at $0.61

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) released its 8-K filing on August 20, 2024, reporting a solid first quarter performance.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $496 million, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $479.77 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.61, slightly below the prior year's $0.63.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $52 million, doubling from $26 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Wholesale Segment Sales: Increased by 5%, driven by higher delivered volume to external customers.
  • Free Cash Flow: $36.7 million, significantly up from $12.5 million in the previous year.
  • Retail Segment Written Sales: Increased by 4%, despite a 3% decrease in same-store sales.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $342 million, up from $336 million last year.
Article's Main Image

La-Z-Boy Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. It is a producer of reclining chairs and distributors of residential furniture in the U.S. The company chiefly operates in the United States but also has secondary operations in Canada and other countries. The company's reportable segments include the Wholesale segment, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture; and Retail, which sells upholstered and case goods furniture to the end consumer. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Wholesale segment.

1825999144418963456.png

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) reported consolidated sales of $496 million, marking a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. This performance exceeded the analyst revenue estimate of $479.77 million. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.61, in line with the analyst estimate of $0.60, while the Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.62.

Segment Performance

The Wholesale segment saw a 5% increase in sales, driven by higher delivered volume to external customers. However, the Retail segment faced challenges with a 3% decrease in delivered sales, attributed to lower traffic and softer industry-wide demand. Despite these challenges, written sales for the Retail segment increased by 4% due to growth from acquired and new stores.

Financial Achievements

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in the first quarter. The company generated $52 million in operating cash flow, doubling the amount from the previous year. This robust cash flow is crucial for sustaining operations and funding future growth initiatives.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Change
Sales $495.5 million $481.7 million 3%
GAAP Operating Income $32.4 million $34.5 million (6)%
Non-GAAP Operating Income $32.8 million $33.8 million (3)%
GAAP Net Income $26.2 million $27.5 million (5)%
Non-GAAP Net Income $26.5 million $26.9 million (2)%
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.61 $0.63 (3)%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.62 0%

Commentary and Outlook

"We continue to deliver positive results amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. We were pleased to return to delivered sales growth in the quarter, led by our Wholesale segment, which benefited from higher delivered volume supported by Century Vision's channel expansion strategy." - Melinda D. Whittington, President and CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated.

Looking ahead, La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) expects second-quarter sales to range between $495 million and $515 million, with a Non-GAAP operating margin of 6-7%. The company remains committed to its Century Vision strategy, focusing on strengthening in-store execution, opening new stores, and acquiring independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.

Conclusion

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, outperforming analyst estimates in both revenue and EPS. Despite industry challenges, the company's strong cash flow and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth. For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from La-Z-Boy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.