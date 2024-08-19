ACNB Bank Executive Vice President Brett Fulk executed a sale of 2,897 shares of ACNB Corp (ACNB, Financial) on August 19, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,544.3827 shares in the company.

ACNB Corp operates primarily in the banking sector, providing a range of financial services and products. The company focuses on serving the needs of individuals and businesses, offering banking, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

On the date of the transaction, shares of ACNB Corp were priced at $39.06 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $335.416 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.72, which is above the industry median of 10.08 but below the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value assessment, ACNB Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value of $35.39 suggests a slight premium compared to the current trading price.

Over the past year, insider activity at ACNB Corp has shown a trend with 10 insider buys and 2 insider sells. The insider, Brett Fulk, has sold a total of 2,897 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions. For more detailed analysis and updates on insider transactions, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and keep an eye on market trends.

