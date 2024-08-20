On August 20, 2024, Thomas Bohjalian, a Director at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR, Financial), purchased 6,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 28,252 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient healthcare facilities. The company's portfolio includes properties across multiple states, catering primarily to the healthcare sector.

Over the past year, Thomas Bohjalian has been actively increasing his stake in the company, with a total of 15,000 shares purchased and no shares sold. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, which has seen a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, matching the number of insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc were priced at $17.45 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.36 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $18.41, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's growing stake in the company.

