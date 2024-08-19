Insider Sale: Charles Raup Sells Shares of The Hershey Co (HSY)

President, U.S. Confection Charles Raup executed a sale of 2,065 shares of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) on August 19, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,245 shares of the company.

The Hershey Co, known for its confectionery products, is a major player in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company manufactures and sells a wide range of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products.

Over the past year, Charles Raup has sold a total of 8,260 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at The Hershey Co shows a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a general selling trend among insiders at the company.

Shares of The Hershey Co were trading at $193.87 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $40.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 21.99, which is above the industry median of 17.96.

According to the GF Value, The Hershey Co is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $227.05, suggesting potential for price appreciation based on intrinsic valuation metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

