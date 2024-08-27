Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial), a company known for its interactive fitness products, recently saw a significant insider transaction. Jennifer Cotter, the Chief Content Officer, sold 47,327 shares of the company on August 19, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. Over the past year, Jennifer Cotter has sold a total of 366,581 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Peloton Interactive Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 29 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc were trading at $3.21, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.19 billion. The GF Value of the stock is $7.61, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

