On August 19, 2024, William Hoffman, Director at Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 683,296 shares of Inari Medical Inc.

Inari Medical Inc specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of devices for the treatment of venous diseases. The company's innovative products aim to provide minimally invasive solutions to patients suffering from venous disorders.

Over the past year, William Hoffman has sold a total of 460,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Inari Medical Inc, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales. In the past year, there have been 32 insider sales and only 2 insider buys.

Shares of Inari Medical Inc were trading at $49.36 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.863 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are significant in assessing the company's stock price relative to its earnings and book value.

The GF Value of the stock is $87.69, which suggests that at the current price of $49.36, Inari Medical Inc is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Inari Medical Inc.

