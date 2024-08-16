On August 16, 2024, Tim O'Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of N-able Inc (NABL, Financial), executed a sale of 44,151 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $12.77 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 510,261 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses globally.

Over the past year, Tim O'Brien has sold a total of 144,356 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $2.35 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 74.47, which is above the industry median of 25.56. This valuation suggests a premium compared to the industry average.

The company's shares are currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $14.33. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a snapshot of N-able Inc's current financial positioning in the market.

