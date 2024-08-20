Immersion Corp (IMMR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.89, Revenue Surges to $99.4 Million, Beating Estimates

Immersion Corp Reports Robust Revenue and Earnings Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $99.4 million, significantly surpassing estimates of $74.0 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $28.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $33.2 million, up from $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Total stockholders' equity attributable to Immersion Corporation stockholders increased to $230.3 million from $183.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Royalty and License Revenue: $52.4 million, a substantial increase from $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 20, 2024, Immersion Corp (IMMR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Immersion Corp, a leader in haptic technology, reported significant growth in both revenue and net income, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Immersion Corp is focused on the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that enhance the sense of touch in digital interactions. The company's software is utilized in mobile devices, wearables, consumer electronics, and gaming devices. Revenue is primarily generated from royalty and license fees, as well as development contract and service fees. The company’s major revenue sources are geographically diverse, with significant contributions from Japan, Korea, Germany, the United States, and other countries.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Immersion Corp reported total revenues of $99.4 million, a substantial increase from $7.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. This performance is noteworthy as it significantly exceeds the analyst estimate of $7.40 million in revenue. The company also reported a GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $28.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $37.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

1826046824633495552.png

Key Financial Achievements

Immersion Corp's financial achievements are particularly significant in the software industry, where innovation and intellectual property are critical. The company's ability to monetize its haptic technology through licensing agreements has driven substantial revenue growth. Additionally, the acquisition of a 42% stake in Barnes & Noble Education has contributed to the consolidated financial results, adding $45.1 million in product and other revenue and $1.9 million in rental income.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $99.4 million $7.0 million
GAAP Net Income $28.9 million $7.0 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $37.0 million $8.4 million
GAAP EPS $0.89 $0.21
Non-GAAP EPS $1.14 $0.26

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Immersion Corp reported total assets of $1.19 billion, up from $215.7 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase is largely attributed to the consolidation of Barnes & Noble Education's financials. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $28.9 million, with investments totaling $97.6 million. Total stockholders' equity attributable to Immersion Corp stockholders increased to $230.3 million from $183.1 million at the end of 2023.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"The second quarter was very strong for the Company," said Eric Singer, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to work to protect and monetize our intellectual property. We were also able to take advantage of our strong and liquid balance sheet to make an important investment in Barnes & Noble Education."

Immersion Corp's strategic investment in Barnes & Noble Education and its robust financial performance underscore its commitment to driving long-term shareholder value. The company’s focus on capital allocation and intellectual property protection positions it well for sustained growth in the haptic technology market.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Immersion Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.