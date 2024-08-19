On August 19, 2024, Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024. The company, a landholding and operating entity, focuses on developing, selling, and managing various real estate properties, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from leasing operations.

Performance Overview

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP, Financial) reported a 7.5% increase in overall operating revenue, driven by strategic investments and operational improvements. The company has focused on repositioning its commercial centers, particularly in West Maui and Hali‘imaile, to support businesses impacted by the August 2023 Maui wildfires. This effort has led to a 24% increase in commercial real estate occupancy over the past year.

Financial Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, MLP reported:

Metric 2024 2023 Operating Revenues $5,128,000 $4,770,000 Operating Costs and Expenses $8,409,000 $7,484,000 Net Loss $(3,247,000) $(2,481,000) Net Loss Per Common Share - Basic $(0.17) $(0.13) Net Loss Per Common Share - Diluted $(0.17) $(0.13)

Segment Performance

The company's revenue growth was primarily driven by the Leasing segment, which includes residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and property leases. Key developments in this segment include:

Renewal of a long-term lease by Merrimans at their oceanfront location in Kapalua.

Expansion of Maui Off-Road Adventures' lease to enhance visitor experiences and support reforestation efforts.

Expansion of the Napili Farmers Market by Local Harvest to offer more services throughout the week.

Opening of a new retail and bike rental shop by Maui Sunriders Bike Company in Kapalua.

New breakfast and lunch offerings by Taquereata in Napili.

Operational Improvements

MLP has also made significant strides in revitalizing its commercial town centers. The company has actively pursued new opportunities to optimize existing tenancy and execute new leases for available commercial space. This strategy has been instrumental in supporting local businesses and improving the quality of life on Maui.

Leadership and Strategic Initiatives

To further enhance asset optimization and development, MLP has added two senior leaders to its team:

Mark Matsuda, Director of Engineering, to accelerate land improvements across the portfolio.

Kainoa Casco, Vice President of Land Productivity & Asset Management, to develop strategies for increasing productivity and value creation from over 20,000 acres of unimproved land.

"A mission to place thousands of acres of prime land into active use is both an opportunity and an incredible responsibility. Mark and Kainoa bring valuable local expertise ranging from the completion of large-scale land and infrastructure improvements to the leasing and management of land for agriculture and renewable energy," said CEO Race Randle.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics for MLP include:

Adjusted EBITDA: $(251,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $(39,000) for the same period in 2023.

$(251,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $(39,000) for the same period in 2023. Cash and Investments Convertible to Cash: $6,960,000 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $8,835,000 as of December 31, 2023.

These metrics are crucial for evaluating the company's operating performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items unrelated to core operating results, providing a clearer picture of operational efficiency. Cash and investments convertible to cash indicate the company's short-term liquidity and financial stability.

Conclusion

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic foresight in navigating the challenges posed by the August 2023 Maui wildfires. The company's focus on revitalizing commercial centers and supporting local businesses has led to significant improvements in occupancy rates and overall revenue growth. With new leadership and strategic initiatives in place, MLP is well-positioned to continue creating value for shareholders and supporting the Maui community.

