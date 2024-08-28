Travelzoo (TZOO, Financial) CEO Holger Bartel sold 80,000 shares of the company on August 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of Travelzoo. The shares were sold at a price of $12.23 per share, totaling $978,400.

Travelzoo is a global media commerce company. It publishes offers from more than 2,000 travel, entertainment, and local companies. The company's deal experts review offers to find the best deals and confirm their true value.

Over the past year, Holger Bartel has sold a total of 116,000 shares of Travelzoo and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Travelzoo shows a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Travelzoo were trading at $12.23 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $153.013 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.84, which is lower than the industry median of 17.615 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Travelzoo is estimated at $8.42 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics.

