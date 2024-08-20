On August 20, 2024, Kevin Habicht, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial), executed a sale of 24,222 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $45.93 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 301,827 shares of NNN REIT Inc.

NNN REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant retail properties in the United States.

The recent transaction by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at NNN REIT Inc, where there have been no insider purchases but five insider sales. Over the past year, Kevin Habicht has sold a total of 24,222 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Shares of NNN REIT Inc were trading at $45.93 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.55, which is above the industry median of 16.79.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $47.05. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in the real estate investment trust sector.

