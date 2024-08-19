Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI, Financial) paid off over $5 million in debt and other liabilities during the first half of the year.

The company has lowered its G&A expenses by $4.5 million during the first six months, with continued savings expected.

DBGI is seeing success in the wholesale market, with major department stores increasing the number of doors carrying their products.

The company achieved a 2.6 to 2.9 ROAS, indicating strong returns on advertising spend.

DBGI's new 'Build Your Own Bundle' concept for the DSTLD brand saw 150% growth without any digital advertising.

Negative Points

Net revenues decreased to $3.4 million from $4.5 million a year ago.

Gross profit margins declined to 45.9% from 52% a year ago, impacted by the lack of digital advertising revenue.

The company reported a net loss of $3.5 million compared to a net loss of $5.7 million a year ago.

DBGI's current assets over current liabilities ratio raises concerns about capital sufficiency for future growth.

The company may need to consider raising additional capital to support growth initiatives, which could dilute existing shareholders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How did you pay off the $5 million in debt? Was it from cash on the balance sheet or an equity line?

A: It was primarily from working capital from the business and a warrant exchange in May, which netted approximately $2.8 million after fees. – John Davis, CEO

Q: Are you going to be okay with the capital you currently have, or will you need to raise more money in the second half of the year?

A: We are taking it week by week and reviewing all options, including private investments, debt, and convertible debt. We are proactive and will make decisions based on what makes the most sense for the business. – John Davis, CEO

Q: What are you going to do to prevent another reverse split?

A: We are focusing on the fundamentals and driving revenue growth. We are close to being cash flow breakeven and believe we can achieve profitability by shifting from balance sheet cleanup to growth. – John Davis, CEO

Q: Do you have any plans for a stock buyback?

A: Currently, we believe focusing on growth is a better use of capital than a stock buyback. We are leveraging our existing supply chain and products to drive incremental revenue. – John Davis, CEO

Q: How do you plan to handle the current assets over current liabilities situation?

A: We are continuously reviewing our financial position and exploring various options, including raising capital if necessary. Our focus is on executing our growth strategy and improving our financial metrics. – John Davis, CEO

