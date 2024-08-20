Full Year 2024 SRG Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

David Macgeorge - SRG Global Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thanks, Darcy. And welcome, everyone, to the call today. It's a really pivotal day for us in terms of SRG Global's journey, very much a transformational day for us as a business, quite a bit to get through today. So I really touch on the key themes of the business and the go forward.



But before I do that, I'd really like to acknowledge our people. There will be a lot of SRG Global people on this call. They've done a terrific job not only in the last 12 months, but in the last four to five years, of really transforming this business and really living and breathing what we stand for live for the challenge, smartly give up -- never give up and have each other's backs. And I really want to acknowledge the great work they've done. And I'm proud to be a part of the team.



As I mentioned, a lot to get through today, so we'll really stick to key themes. If we move to slide 2, which is the executive summary. And really what you're seeing here is just evidence of the delivery of the business. So I'll focus on FY24 first, then