Full Year 2024 Vicinity Centres Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Peter Huddle - Vicinity Centres - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Vicinity Centres' results call for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024. Joining me on today's call is Adrian Chye, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to the Elders past and present. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on the call today.



I will start today's presentation on slide 5. FY24 was a successful year at Vicinity showcased by the achievements of our operating and financial objectives and the momentum of strategic execution. We are making meaningful investments in the quality and future resilience of our retail asset portfolio by investing in major developments at our existing premium centers and concurrently driving our portfolio shift by strategic acquisitions and divestments at attractive pricing. In this context, we're pleased to announce that last night, we simultaneously exchanged