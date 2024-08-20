Full Year 2024 Macmahon Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Finnegan - Macmahon Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Macmahon results presentation for financial year 2024. I'm Mick Finnegan, and with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Ursula Lummis. Thanks for joining us today during the busy [I-6] reporting period, as always, we appreciate your time and interest in Macmahon and the opportunity to run through today's presentation. I'll provide an overview of our results and Ursula will then run through the financials in more detail.



I'll then conclude with some comments around our strategic priorities and outlook, after which we will be happy to take questions.



Let's begin with the financial highlights on slide 2, I'm pleased to say we had a strong finish to the financial year, delivering record revenue, underlying EBITDA and EBIT(A) Importantly, a highlight is that we've improved our return on average capital employed, which was delivered by both increasing returns and reducing both gearing and net debt.



All whilst we still increased cash dividends to shareholders, reducing capital