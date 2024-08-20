Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Scott Kelly - RAM Essential Services Property Fund - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thank you very much, Rachel, and good morning, everybody. We're pleased to be able to present a solid set of results for the RAM Essential Services Property Fund this morning. The plan is that it will take 20 minutes or so to run through the presentation and leave time for questions thereafter.



In terms of the agenda, you will see that I'll take you through the highlights and I'll hand over to Peter Granato, the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund, to run through the portfolio performance. Andrew Petrik, the Head of Finance in the Real Estate Division, will take you through the key financial numbers. Doug Rapson will then give you an update on capital recycling program before Matthew Strotton talks about our future strategy. I'll sum up and leave you some time for Q&A.



Turning to slide 4, you'll see that we have hit DPS guidance at $0.056 per security, which equates to an attractive yield of over 8.5% on today's opening price -- actually, not the current price.



In terms