Q2 2024 Hydrogenpro ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jarle Dragvik - Hydrogenpro ASA - Chief Executive Officer



(video playing)



Good morning, and welcome to HydrogenPro's second quarter presentation. Today I'm accompanied by CFO, Martin Holtet, who will present the financial results of the first half year. We are still in a market, which is moving slower than expected some years ago. But we do see on back of our deliveries to ACES and (inaudible) Salzgitter ever increased attention.



Of the highlights from the second quarter, we decided to invest in increased capacity of our Generation three electrodes, as we are receiving more and more interest and request to quote, including the Generation 3 electrodes.



Thus, we decided to enlarge the capacity in Denmark to match our capacity in China. We had a positive development of the cash balance of NOK62 million. We have good progress on delivery of components from our plant in Tianjin, 200 plant in effort. All Electrolysers and gas separator skids are delivered and installed at ACES.



We are in good progress of commissioning preparation. We are also learning that some additional