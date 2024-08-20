Half Year 2024 Windward Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Again, Windward H1 results; let's go. So as a reminder, my name is Ami Daniel. I'm the Co-Founder and CEO of the company. And we have Ofer Segev. Ofer, good morning to you.



Ofer Segev - Windward Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone.



Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



As a reminder, Windward is the leading maritime AI company in the world. As we believe, we're a specialized data provider, came to market in December '21. We believe we're the only end-to-end AI-driven solution in the market. We're going to talk about that today and show you why we believe that.



We've built AI from the ground up. We haven't really noticed that the first time when they launched ChatGPT. However, over the last several months, we've been naturally evolving to implementing and integrating generative AI into our solutions, which we think is