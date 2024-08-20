Q3 2024 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our nine-months '23-'24 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions like we usually do.
Please turn to slide number 3. We delivered 8% organic growth and a reported EBIT margin before special items of 27% in our third quarter. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 15%, reflecting impact from the acquisition of Kerecis. I'm satisfied with our performance, continue to broadly outgrow the market, and we're delivering solid growth in absolute profits. More importantly, we also continue to help a lot more people who live with intimate healthcare needs.
Let me start today's call with a few highlights. First, innovation. This is a year with several significant product launches that will
