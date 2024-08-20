Half Year 2024 Medartis Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Rebecca Brook - Medartis Holding AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webcast where we will present, but also 2024 half year results. We do appreciate the time of talking to today and you taking the time to dial in. So my name is Rebecca Brook for those of you who haven't met yet, I joined Medartis as Head of Corporate Communications in June.



And for today's call. I'm joined by our CEO, Christoph BrÃ¶nnimann; and our CFO, Dirk Kirsten. As usual, we will refer to the slide deck that was published this morning on our website, along with our press release and our half year reports.



Before we get started, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on the second slide which is regarding towards a full statements, then on slide 3, you will see today's agenda. At the end of the presentation. We will be happy to answer your questions. (Operator Instructions)



And with this, I would like to hand over to Christoph for his opening remarks and the key highlights of the first six months.



Christoph Broennimann -