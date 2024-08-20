Aug 20, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Daniel Jenkins

Western Midstream Partners LP - Investor Relations

* Kristen Shults

Western Midstream Partners LP - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

* Daniel Holderman

Western Midstream Partners LP - Senior Vice President - South Operations



=====================

Daniel Jenkins - Western Midstream Partners LP - Investor Relations



Welcome to Western Midstream Second Quarter 2024 post earnings call fireside chat with our Chief Financial Officer, Kristen Shults and our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Danny Holderman. Kristin, we'll start with you. Can you provide us with a general overview of WES' second quarter results? And what were some of the key drivers for WES' strong operational performance?



Questions and Answers:

- Western Midstream Partners LP - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial OfficerSure, Daniel. The second