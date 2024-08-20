Half Year 2024 John Wood Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Ken Gilmartin - John Wood Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our half year 2024 results presentation where we're joining you today from London for this virtual event. I'm Ken Gilmartin, CEO of Wood, and I'm pleased to host you as we share our latest results.



Today, I'm joined by Arvind Balan for his first results presentation as Wood's new CFO; and Jennifer Richmond, Woods, Chief Strategy Officer. So to our agenda for this morning, I will take you through the progress we have made in delivering the strategy we launched 18 months ago.



Arvind will then talk about his reflections as our new CFO and detailed the steps that he is taking to ensure a strong cash focus through the business before turning to our half year results. Jennifer will then share insights into the higher quality business that we're building.



And finally, I'll close with my view of why Wood is a fundamentally better business with a strong investment case, and we'll then move to take your questions.



So our standard disclaimer here for the record. So let