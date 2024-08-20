Q1 2025 Medtronic PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Ryan Weispfenning - Medtronic PLC - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to another Medtronic Earnings Day. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. And I appreciate that you're joining us this morning for our fiscal '25 first quarter video earnings webcast.



Before we go inside to hear our prepared remarks, I'll share a few details about today's webcast. Joining me are Geoff Martha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Corona, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Geoff and Gary will provide comments on the results of our first quarter, which ended on July 26, 2024, and our outlook for the remainder of fiscal year '25. After our prepared remarks, the executive VPs from each of our four segments will join us, and we'll take questions from the sell-side analysts that cover the company. Today's program should last about an hour.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release containing our financial statements, divisional and geographic revenue summaries and non-GAAP reconciliations. We also posted an earnings