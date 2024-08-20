Q2 2024 Yiren Digital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Yiren Digital second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Keyao He, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Keyao He - Yiren Digital Ltd - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Today's call features a presentation by our Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital, Mr. Ning Tang; and our CFO, Ms. Na Mei. Our new CFO, Mr. Yuning Feng, will also attend the Q&A session after the prepared remarks.



Before beginning, we'd like to remind you the discussions during this call contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding future risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in our filings with