Q2 2024 Amer Sports Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Omar Saad - Amer Sport Inc. - VP, Finance and IR



Hello everyone. Thanks for joining Amer Sports earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Earlier this morning we announced our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the release can be found on our IR website investors.amersports.com



A quick reminder to everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



Please see the safe harbor statement in our earnings release and SEC filings. We will also discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to