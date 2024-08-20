Aug 20, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT
Operator
Good day and Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kingsoft Cloud's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Nicole Shan, IR Director of Kingsoft Cloud. Please go ahead.
Nicole Shan - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud's second-quarter 2024 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.ksyun.com, as well as on GlobeNewswire services.
On the call today, from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our Vice Chairman and the CEO, Mr. Tao Zou; and the CFO, Mr. Haijian He. Mr. Zou will review our business strategy, operations and the company highlights, followed by Mr. He, who will discuss the financials and the guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. There will be consecutive interpretation. All
Q2 2024 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 20, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...