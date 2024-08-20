Q2 2024 Nano-X Imaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nano-X second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mike Cavanaugh - ICR Westwicke - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, Nano-X Imaging Ltd., released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The release is currently available on the Investors section of the company's website.



With me today are Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman; and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial results, research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities, regulatory process operations and other matters. These statements are