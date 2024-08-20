Q4 2024 Flexsteel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Flexsteel Industries fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results. Our earnings release, which we issued after market close yesterday, Monday, August 19 is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.flexsteel.com under News and Events.



I'm here today with Derek Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer. On today's call, we will provide prepared remarks and we will then open the call to your questions.