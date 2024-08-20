Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Flow Capital earnings call for Q2 2024. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
For more information on Flow Capital risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the Q2 2024 company's management discussion and analysis, which is available on CEDAR. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.
Alex Baluta - Flow Capital Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Joel. Good morning, and thank you all for participating in today's call. I'm joined by Michael Denny, our Chief Financial Officer; and Vernon Lobo, our
Q2 2024 Flow Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
