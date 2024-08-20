Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Advent Technologies' fourth quarter earnings conference call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) On the call today, we are joined by Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent's Chairman, CEO, and Acting CFO.



Before we begin the prepared remarks, we would like to remind you that Advent issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2023 financial results shortly before the market opened today. You may access the materials on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.advent.energy.



I would also like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Advent's management will discuss forecasts, targets, and other forward-looking statements regarding the company's future, customer orders, and the company's business outlook that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform