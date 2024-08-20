Q3 2024 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Jason Kary - Keysight Technologies Inc - Vice President of Treasurer & Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome everyone to Keysight's third quarter earnings conference call for fiscal year 2024, joining me are Keysight's President and CEO Satish Dhanasekaran; and our CFO Neil Dougherty. In the Q&A session, we'll be joined by Chief Customer Officer, Mark Wallace. The press release and information to supplement today's discussions are on our website at investor dot keysight.com under financial information and quarterly reports.



Today's comments will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make reference to core growth,