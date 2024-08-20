Q2 2024 Emeren Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Okay. Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss second quarter 2024 results.



We released our shareholder letter before the market opened today, and it is available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that's posted on our IR website as well, and we'll reference during our prepared remarks. Yesterday, we filed our forms 10-K -- 10-Q, excuse me, for both the first and the second quarters. So we are now fully compliant with SEC reporting requirements.



On the call with me today are Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we continue, please turn to