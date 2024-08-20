Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Joining us for today's call are Quisitive's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Reinhart; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Meriwether.



Michael Reinhart - Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Alicia, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you taking time to join our second quarter 2024 earnings call. The first half of 2024 has progressed as expected, with stable revenue and