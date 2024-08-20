Aug 20, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Sophie Moloney - SKY Network Television Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



(spoken in foreign language) Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sky's 2024 annual results briefing. Thank you for taking the time to join today's call. I'm Sophie Moloney, your Chief Executive here at Sky, and I'm pleased to be joined today by Ciara McGuigan, Sky's Chief Financial Officer.



I will start today's presentation with an overview of what we've achieved in FY24, followed by a look at our performance in key parts of the business. Ciara will then take you through the numbers in more detail before I take you through our capital management program and the outlook for FY25. We'll then hand back to the operator and open the lines for your questions.



So turning to the year-end highlights. That's a solid result for Sky with all metrics delivered within guidance, albeit with revenue at the lower end. In the context of the economic environment and the media sector as a whole, the business has performed well.



It will come as no surprise that household spending has been under immense pressure during the second half