Aug 20, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul Warren - Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Ltd - Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Peter Warne, automotive colleagues 2024 financial results. My name is Paul on your interim Chief Executive Officer and joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Victor Castle. He will assist me in presenting our results. This presentation, along with the financial statements had been lodged with the ASX for your information and can be found on our website at w. www.highwoods.com.a. u.



On Slide 2 of today's pack, you will find our agenda. I will start with a summary of our results and to some views of the period ahead. We will then go into a more detailed review of our key areas of focus during the year and our progress against our long-term strategy. Victor will then provide further details on our activities during the year before taking you through our financial performance, including our cash flow before we conclude with an update on our outlook, we will be delighted to take any questions