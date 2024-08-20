Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Occupancy and Positive Leasing Spreads Amid Cost Pressures

Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) reports robust occupancy rates and positive leasing spreads, despite facing elevated living costs and modest retail sales growth.

Summary
  • FFO per security: $0.146, above guidance range.
  • Final distribution: $0.059 per security, full year $0.1175.
  • Net profit after tax: $547 million.
  • Headline FFO: $665 million, slightly below prior year.
  • Comparable NPI growth: 4.1%.
  • Occupancy rate: 99.3%, highest since pre-pandemic.
  • MAT sales growth: 1.9% for the 12 months.
  • Leasing spreads: Positive, moderated in second half.
  • Net property valuation growth: $8 million in the second half of FY24.
  • Gearing: 27.2%, pro forma 28.3% after acquisitions and sales.
  • Weighted average cost of debt: 4.9%.
  • Liquidity: $1.4 billion in cash and undrawn debt facilities.
  • FY25 FFO per security guidance: $0.145 to $0.148.
  • FY25 AFFO per security guidance: $0.123 to $0.126.
  • Comparable NPI growth guidance for FY25: 3% to 3.5%.
  • Loss of rent due to developments: $35 million expected in FY25.
  • Weighted average cost of debt for FY25: 5.1%.
Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

  • Vicinity Centres (CNRAF, Financial) delivered an FFO per security of $0.146, exceeding their guidance range.
  • The company declared a final distribution of $0.059 per security, bringing the full year to $0.1175.
  • Net profit after tax for the 12 months was $547 million.
  • Comparable NPI was up strongly at 4.1%, with leasing spreads remaining positive.
  • Occupancy rates reached their highest level since before the pandemic at 99.3%.

Negative Points

  • Elevated living costs impacted retail sales growth in the second half of FY24.
  • FFO was slightly below the prior year at $665 million.
  • The cost of living pressures weighed on retail sales growth, with MAT sales growth at only 1.9%.
  • Net property valuation showed a modest full-year net property valuation loss.
  • Operating expenses increased due to higher land tax, wage increases, and property insurance costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the passing yield on the Lakeside Joondalup acquisition?
A: The passing yield on the Joondalup transaction on today's cash flows is around 6.5%. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the one-off items related to the Joondalup acquisition?
A: We expect Joondalup to be about a $5 million benefit into FY25. We've excluded that in one-off items. The asset sales are expected to have about a $10 million negative impact, resulting in a net negative $5 million impact from the asset transactions for FY25. (Adrian Chye, CFO)

Q: What is the next likely development project after Chadstone and Chatswood?
A: After finishing Chadstone and Chatswood, we anticipate moving into Galleria and a development in uptown Brisbane CBD towards the later part of FY26. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: How do you think about the property and retail build notoriety in terms of earning additional fee income from Lakeside Joondalup?
A: An important part of the transaction was transferring the management rights to unlock value, which we forecast to be an incremental $2 million. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: Should we expect gearing to move up throughout the year with the flagged $250 million of additional divestments and $470 million of deployment?
A: We expect gearing to pop up a little bit to about 29%, which is still within our target range of 25% to 30%. (Adrian Chye, CFO)

Q: How do you see the corresponding capitalized interest and capitalized development costs offsetting the incoming rent from developments?
A: We capitalize interest to the balance sheet until developments open. The blended cash-on-cash yield across developments is around 5.5%, with a current weighted average cost of debt at 5.1%, providing an incremental benefit. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: What are the fundamentals for Lakeside Joondalup, and what opportunities do you see for adding value?
A: Lakeside Joondalup has strong sales around $750 million, an occupancy cost ratio of about 15%, and an occupancy rate of around 97%. We see opportunities in leasing remixing, entertainment precincts, and potential non-retail developments. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: What impact does the Lakeside Joondalup acquisition have on values' assumptions across the portfolio?
A: The transaction at a 6.5% yield is a key indicator for similar assets. We are comfortable with our asset valuations and believe the acquisition was made below replacement cost. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: What is the expected impact on leasing spreads for the next year?
A: We anticipate leasing spreads to be broadly in line with this year's result, around the low 1% positive mark moving into FY25. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

Q: Have you used up your contingency around budget or time delays for the Chatswood Chase project?
A: We have used up some contingency due to latent conditions but nothing abnormal. The project is a little behind schedule but not materially so. (Peter Huddle, CEO)

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.