HUB24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Record Net Inflows

HUB24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) reports a 17% increase in group revenue and record net inflows of $15.8 billion for FY 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Group Revenue: $327 million, up 17%.
  • Platform Revenue: $253 million, up 21%.
  • Tech Solutions Revenue: $71 million, up 5%.
  • Underlying EBITDA: $118 million, up 15%.
  • Platform Underlying EBITDA: $103 million, up 21%.
  • Tech Solutions Underlying EBITDA: $22.1 million, up 22.1%.
  • Statutory NPAT: $47 million, up 24%.
  • Underlying NPAT: $67 million, up 15%.
  • Final Dividend: $0.195 per share, up 5%.
  • Underlying EPS (diluted): $0.81 per share, up 14%.
  • Platform FUA: $84.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, and $87.1 billion as of August 14, 2024.
  • Record Net Inflows: $15.8 billion, up 62% year-on-year.
  • Operating Expenses: Up 18%.
  • Group Operating Cash Flows: $109 million.
  • Headcount: 893 as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • HUB24 Ltd (ASX:HUB, Financial) reported a 17% increase in group revenue, reaching $327 million.
  • The company achieved a 15% growth in underlying EBITDA, totaling $118 million.
  • Statutory NPAT rose by 24% to $47 million, while underlying NPAT increased by 15% to $67 million.
  • Record inflows of $15.8 billion were reported, including significant large transitions.
  • The company continues to be recognized as Australia's best platform, winning multiple industry awards.

Negative Points

  • The underlying EBITDA margin decreased by 0.5% year-on-year to 36.1%, primarily due to deposit impacts.
  • Operating expenses increased by 18%, slightly outpacing revenue growth.
  • The average cash balance as a percentage of custody FUA decreased to 7% in the second half, impacting revenue margins.
  • The company is 12 to 24 months behind its initial revenue targets for the myprosperity acquisition.
  • There is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of the strong start to the year, with potential macroeconomic factors affecting future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Last year was an incredible year as you highlighted, whereas the kind of next couple of years outlook caused the net flows above that $11 billion level. It seems you're no longer entertaining a level of 10% to 12%. So just wondering what's giving you the confidence that the margin there sort of upgrade entry?
A: Look, we certainly had a very strong start to the year, and it's always difficult to provide guidance. We don't want to be providing guidance and restating it. We aim to give a range and it is a range deliberately. And our goal is to head towards the top of that range or in some cases, even overshoot it. So we've had a very strong start to the year. We're not seeing any resurgence from traditional platform players or participants in the marketplace. And so we decided to say greater than $11 billion. We didn't want to cap it. We certainly know that we've got $2 billion to $2.5 billion on our plan still as we previously disclosed for EQT. So the $11 billion-plus that gets us into the range. I think that the adviser sentiment is there. We're winning the awards, the accolades from a service point of view and a product point of view. And so the beauty in our business is you continue to win flows from existing clients, continue to win new clients. We still had 500 new advisers last year. We still signed 141 distribution agreements. I think all those things add up to us being very confident in the growth prospects and leading to those that statement.

Q: You mentioned in the second half, there was about 10 new heads joining the business. The audio was a little bit mixed at the time, but can I just get you to reiterate the expectations for hiring looking ahead?
A: Yes, (inaudible) the first half '24 was really where we did quite the bulk of the hiring and then it slowed in '20, in the second half of '24, and that the second half is more indicative of what we're expecting each half over '25.

Q: Just a question around the run rate impact of lower proportion of cash and the mix of institutional floor on the revenue margin as we head into first half '25?
A: Yes. So the cash is obviously subject to customer preferences. We, the whole of the second half '24 saw the, you would have seen we provided the average in the analyst and investor pack and that was around 7% for the whole of second half '24. We have seen a slight uptick in that over the last 6 weeks. So that's not to say that, that will hold for the whole year. But it's certainly not at the 8% to 10% that we've historically spoken about. So it's still at that lower end of the range that we've spoken about before.

Q: Just on that flow number, around $2 billion ex market movement. Is there anything from the QT transition embedded in that?
A: No, Olivier. There's no EQT money in there. There is a client that moved about $300 million rapidly in that, but that happens from time to time. It's educational institution that was able to move money quickly with the custodial, but it's a retail rate card. So those things happen, but there is one small lumpy clients in there as well.

Q: The thinking on the tax rate going forward, one for Kitrina.
A: Yes. So the tax rate, we're benefiting from two things at the moment. One is we've got R&D. So we're always innovating and we've got myprosperity, Class and HUB24 that are all innovating on the solution. So there's a benefit in there for R&D. We've also got, you've seen the long-term incentive plans in the employee share schemes that we've got in place. Over the last, I think it's circa 3 years, we've seen rather than issuing shares on market. We've been purchasing shares and in the last financial slide, you would have seen that we purchased $10 million worth of shares put in trust to service the employee share schemes. As we utilize those shares in the employee share to us, we get a tax deduction for those. So they are two things that's driving it down to the 20% at the moment. R&D is expected to continue as we continue to innovate. The treasury shares and the benefit that we'll get on that, once we're 100% hedged in there, that's more likely to normalize. So you can expect the tax rate to move up from the 20%. And without a crystal ball, but it could go somewhere in the mid-20s, I would say.

Q: Just a couple for me. Just in terms of investment in intangibles, it's obviously stepped up a little bit. Can you give us a sense of how we should be thinking about that number going forward?
A: Yes. So I think you would have seen the Platform was circa $13 million, $13.5 million, something like that, and the Tech Solutions was just under the $8 million. Certainly, from a Platform perspective, I would say that's more of a normal run right now. It was, for the last couple of years (inaudible- microphone inaccessible) down at the $8 million, $8 million, $9 million mark, and that's because we did have quite a large integration with Explore and a large number of our tech team. We're also supporting that integration. Now that we're coming to end of that tech teams, again, refocusing back on to the Platform or the whole team, I should say, as we're focusing back on to the platform as it were. Then on the Class and the Tech Solution side, look, we've called out before that we are looking at extra ways to scale that business and make it more efficient. You may well see that trend down over time, but it's certainly not going to be a massive step change. It will be trending down over time.

Q: Just on the average cash balances, again, 7% in the second half. I mean, is that a good base to forecast into the next few periods?
A: Look, it really does depend on macro cycles. It's not actually something we control or can forecast. It depends on how people are thinking about equity markets versus cash markets. And so right now, you've got markets at historical highs. People have put them only into the market if that changes, the cash rate arguably would go up and then interest rate cycles. So not something we can comment on. It has gone up in the last few months. But that might be as a result of the large flows we get. So it depends on behavior, it depends on how assets join the platform. It's very difficult to forecast.

Q: Just three questions. First one, on the

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.