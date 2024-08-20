HydrogenPro ASA (HYPRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

HydrogenPro ASA (HYPRF) reports mixed financial results amid strategic investments and market headwinds.

Summary
  • Revenue: NOK50 million for Q2, mainly from the Salzgitter project.
  • Gross Profit: Negative NOK22 million, impacted by additional costs on the ACES project.
  • EBITDA: Negative NOK65 million.
  • Net Loss: NOK77 million for the quarter.
  • Adjusted Revenue (excluding ACES): NOK54 million.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit (excluding ACES): NOK14 million, with a 25% gross margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (excluding ACES): Negative NOK29 million.
  • Cash Balance: NOK247 million, an increase of NOK62 million during the quarter.
  • Order Backlog: NOK416 million, down from NOK445 million at the end of Q1.
  • Andritz Equity Injection: NOK83 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

  • HydrogenPro ASA (HYPRF, Financial) decided to invest in increased capacity of their Generation 3 electrodes due to rising interest and requests.
  • Positive development of the cash balance with an increase of NOK62 million.
  • Strengthened partnership with Andritz through an NOK82.7 million investment.
  • Successful delivery and installation of all Electrolysers and gas separator skids at ACES.
  • HydrogenPro ASA (HYPRF) is one of the few hydrogen OEMs delivering on large projects, proving their capability to handle complex systems.

Negative Points

  • The market is moving slower than expected, impacting the pace of project completions.
  • Gross profit was negative at NOK22 million, and EBITDA was minus NOK65 million, leading to a net loss of NOK77 million for the quarter.
  • Additional costs incurred on the ACES project, impacting the financial results negatively by NOK36 million.
  • No significant contract awards in the second quarter, leading to a decrease in the order backlog from NOK445 million to NOK416 million.
  • Slowdown in Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) due to high energy prices, increased inflation, and unclear incentive schemes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on DG Fuels?
A: The project is currently with the Department of Energy (DOE) for grant and incentive applications. Progress is ongoing, but it's largely in the hands of the DOE and DG Fuels.

Q: Can you elaborate on the additional costs for ACES and what has happened?
A: Some old equipment needed replacement. We are in discussions with both the client and sub-suppliers to determine who will bear these costs. For conservative reasons, we have recognized the costs in this quarter.

Q: Will the extra costs for the ACES project be compensated by extra revenues?
A: There will not be extra revenues. Discussions are ongoing with both the client and sub-suppliers to determine who will bear these costs.

Q: Is HydrogenPro working on a FEED study with H2V in France?
A: No, we are not in a FEED study with H2V.

Q: Are you seeing any changes in use cases developing, especially new use cases for hydrogen?
A: We are focusing on large-scale industrial projects such as ammonia, fertilizers, jet fuel, and decarbonization in various industries like steel.

Q: Can you give a broad geographic split of the pipeline as it stands today?
A: Approximately 60% of our pipeline is in Europe and 40% in the US. We are seeing an increased number of requests from the US.

Q: Do you think the winning formula will be lower cost or better product in the future?
A: The winning formula will be proven and documented technology. Being able to document and demonstrate performance gives clients assurance when calculating their own levelized cost of hydrogen.

Q: In reference to the recent update on Denmark, will you have 500 megawatts of capacity in China and then 350 megawatts of capacity in Denmark in 2025?
A: Yes, that's the current plan. We are also looking into further optimization within the same CapEx frame to potentially increase capacity without additional investment.

Q: What do you consider to be the current market price for electrolyser sale stacks?
A: We are not disclosing a specific number as each project is unique and pricing is based on the complexity of the projects.

