Medtronic PLC (MDT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Raised Guidance

Medtronic PLC (MDT) reports robust performance across key segments and raises fiscal 2025 guidance.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: 5.3% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS Growth: 3% on a reported basis, 8% constant currency.
  • Cardiac Ablation Solutions Growth: 6% cash growth rate in Q1.
  • Diabetes Segment Growth: 13% overall, with double-digit growth in both US and international markets.
  • Neuromodulation Growth: 10%, with 11% growth in pain stimulation and 14% growth in brain modulation.
  • Cardiac Rhythm Management Growth: High single digits, with over 20% growth in Micro leadless pacemaker franchise.
  • Spine Business Growth: 7% globally, 9% in the US.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 65.9%, down 50 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 24.4%, down 40 basis points year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: $1.5 billion since Q4 earnings call, $4 billion over the past two quarters.
  • Fiscal '25 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance: Raised to 4.5% to 5%.
  • Fiscal '25 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance: Raised to $5.42 to $5.50.
  • Q2 EPS Guidance: $1.24 to $1.26.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) reported its seventh consecutive quarter of mid-single-digit revenue growth.
  • The company increased its adjusted EPS by 3% on a reported basis and 8% in constant currency.
  • Strong performance in high-growth areas such as diabetes, pulse field ablation, and neuromodulation.
  • Successful launch of new products like PulseSelect PFA catheters and Sphere-9 focal catheter.
  • Raised full-year revenue and EPS guidance, reflecting positive momentum and strong market demand.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin declined by 50 basis points, primarily due to currency impacts.
  • Operating margin also saw a decline of 40 basis points year-over-year.
  • Concerns about sustaining high growth rates in certain segments like Diabetes and CRM throughout the fiscal year.
  • Potential challenges in ramping up manufacturing capacity to meet strong market demand for new products.
  • Uncertainty around the timing of regulatory approvals and market launches for key products like Affera in the U.S.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Geoff, congrats on a really nice quarter here. Maybe my first question here is the organic execution in the quarter, well above your guidance expectations, I think, north of 100 basis points. It's also about your annual guidance, right? It seems like it was pretty broad-based. Based on your current outlook implies like your back half should be below what your 1Q performance was rate. So maybe just talk about sustainability of 1Q, why these trends can sustain in the back half? Were there any one-offs that drove Q1 performance?
A: Vijay, good to hear from you. There were no one-offs that drove the performance. Overall, it's sustainable because we're in the beginning stages of some exciting product cycles in high-growth markets. For example, neuromodulation and structural heart are seeing strong demand due to new technologies. While Diabetes and CRM had particularly strong Q1s, we expect continued growth but not necessarily at the same high levels throughout the year. Overall, we feel good about the underlying fundamentals and our focus on delivering on our commitments.

Q: Gary, welcome to your first earnings call. The gross margin performance here in Q1 was really strong. But your guidance still assumes a pretty meaningful step up in operating margins for the back half, right? And when I look at your EPS guidance, it looks like there was some benefit from share repurchases. Maybe just talk about your margin visibility for the second half and did that change over the last three months?
A: Thanks, Vijay. Our EPS starts with our top line, and our revenue growth was strong, a full point higher than the midpoint of our guide. Gross margins were about 40 bps ahead of consensus, and operating margin was in line. Below the line, there were some moving pieces, netting to about $0.01 with the benefit from the share count helping. The underlying leverage we're driving is pretty similar on a constant currency basis with high single digit every quarter. The ramp is really an FX story, with significant pressure in the first half due to FX, which will wane in the back half.

Q: I wanted to ask about diabetes. This is a pretty big shift in strategy for you. You've always been the provider with both the pump and the algorithm and the CGM, all in one. Now with Simplera about to launch, maybe just walk us through the strategy of why partnering with Abbott was in your best interest. Does this change your strategy at all?
A: Our strategy hasn't changed at all. The market now widely recognizes that AID provides better outcomes than CGM alone or MDI alone. We wanted to provide a seamless experience for patients who prefer a different sensor, and our partnership with Abbott allows us to do that. We're still committed to our system benefits and confident in our CGM. The Simplera launches in Europe have gone very well, and we're working with the FDA to get Simplera Sync approved for integration with the 780G system.

Q: I wanted to get your sense of the TAVR market today given some of the comments from the competitor there. How do you expect the FX launch to impact the market and share?
A: The market is pretty solid, growing in high single digits. Our data momentum, including low-risk data versus surgery and SMART data, has been compelling. FX has done exceptionally well in its early launch, and we expect it to continue to grow. The larger windows in FX allow for easier coronary access without any trade-off in deliverability, which has been well-received.

Q: How should we be thinking about the partnership with Abbott in terms of growing the installed base?
A: The most obvious opportunity is for the large installed base of users who prefer the Abbott sensor to now have access to our technology. We're working as fast as we can to incorporate that sensor into our system, providing a seamless experience where patients can choose between two sensor options but still benefit from our AID system.

Q: Can you talk about the progress with Hugo and the time line for US filing?
A: We're happy with the progress in the clinical work for Hugo. We've reached targeted enrollment and are working towards completing the filing. We're also making good progress in the enrollment of hernia and gynecology clinical series. We're committed to the robotics space and confident in our ability to compete, despite the strong entrenched competitor.

Q: Can you help us understand what areas strategically make the most sense for M&A in the portfolio?
A: Our M&A strategy focuses on value-creating tuck-in acquisitions in high-growth areas. We're looking at both product tuck-ins and adjacencies to existing businesses. With our operational footprint in a better spot, we can focus more on M&A to support our organic growth strategy.

Q: Can you talk about the structural heart market and any concerns about capacity constraints?
A: The structural heart space, including TAVR, is very underpenetrated with clear patient benefits. We're not hearing from our customers about capacity constraints. Hospitals have a long enough runway to plan for future capacity needs, and we can help build out capacity if needed.

Q: Can you give us some perspective on what you've seen in Europe post CE Mark for Affera and whether we should use that as a proxy for the US?
A: The demand for PFA has been unbelievably strong, and we're ramping up our capacity to meet that demand. In Europe, the uptake of PFA has been robust despite cost constraints. We expect the US market to adopt the technology even more rapidly once approved.

Q: Can you talk about the renal denervation market and the impact of CMS NTAP for Simplicity?
A: We're excited about the reimbursement progress for Simplicity. The inpatient payment is now determined, and the outpatient payment is on the table. We're working closely with CMS and commercial payers to ensure coverage policies that facilitate patient access. The level of excitement from physicians and patients has been phenomenal.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.