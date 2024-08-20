Aug 20, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Jamie Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Yeah. Thanks, Rachel, and good morning, everyone. It's nice should say that -- welcome to our full year results presentation. This should take approximately half an hour with Q&A at the end.



I'm also joined today, as Rachel said, by our CFO, James Spence; and our COO, Eleanor Noonan. You may not be familiar with them, but James has joined us in May and Eleanor has been here for a couple of years. So both are highly experienced individuals and it's great to have them on the call today, and we look forward to introducing them if you don't know them on the Roadshow and post Roadshow. So let's hop straight into it.



If we can go to slide 5, please, the group overview. So from a consolidated point of view, revenue was up 9% and EBITDA up 21% to AUD201.7 million. Disappointingly, FY24 has underperformed which we take on board. However, we need to acknowledge that this underperformance is specific to three key items. The first two issues of first-half issues we previously flagged at our first-half results