Full Year 2024 MAAS Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Tim Smart - MAAS Group Holdings Ltd - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy



Thanks very much. welcome, everybody. It's Tim Smart here, Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations to MAAS Group. I appreciate you taking the time to dial in for our call today.



I know it's a very busy day across the market. In the room here, I've got our Managing Director and CEO, Wes Maas; as well as our CFO, Craig Bellamy. I'll hand over to Wes shortly. (Event Instructions)



So without further ado, I'll hand it over to Wes.



Wes Maas - MAAS Group Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Director, Managing Director



Thanks, Tim. good morning, and welcome, everyone, to FY24 results presentation.



In terms of agenda, I'll run through the first three sections and then hand over to our CFO, Craig Bellamy, who will run through the group-level consolidated financials, after which I'll wrap up and be sure to leave ample time for questions.



Our overarching aim is to compound capital, delivering attractive returns through the cycle. We've been